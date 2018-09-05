GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

DETROIT, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today declared a first quarter 2019 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable Friday, March 22, 2019, to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, March 8, 2019.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

