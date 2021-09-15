GM Defense Awarded $36.4 Million Development Contract To Build Heavy-Duty Suburbans For U.S. Government Agencies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State has awarded GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, a contract to develop and validate next generation Large Support Utility Commercial Vehicles (SUV) for future fleet production in support of the Department's Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). As part of the total development contract valued at $36.4 million, GM Defense will create a purpose-built Heavy-Duty (HD) Suburban, building 10 vehicles over the next two years.

Leveraging General Motors' commercial vehicle architecture designed for full size pickup trucks and large SUVs, GM Defense will use significant commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including the body, exterior, propulsion, interior and brakes for their government, purpose-built HD Suburban. The HD Suburban will feature a new and unique body-on-frame chassis and suspension, designed to specifically support increased government vehicle performance requirements with a higher payload capacity and greater ground vehicle weight.

GM Defense will use advanced manufacturing tools and techniques, including fixtureless assembly and flexible fabrication, to support increased efficiencies and quality in low-volume production of the new chassis and frame. The advanced manufacturing techniques will help to reduce overall program costs and offer greater flexibility and responsiveness to address future customer needs.

"We're excited to be developing a fully-integrated, purpose-built HD Suburban in partnership with the U.S. Department of State," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "The Chevrolet Suburban has been an iconic name in commercial transportation since 1935. Our development contract win speaks to our long-standing legacy of exceeding transportation capabilities and our new, HD Suburban will deliver government-specific advanced mobility solutions to meet the needs of DSS."

GM Defense will deliver the vehicles in two phases, the first delivery of which will be next spring. A production contract to build a fleet of 200 HD Suburbans per year for nine years is expected to succeed the completion of the development contract in or about May 2023.

