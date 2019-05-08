GM in Discussions with Cincinnati-Based Workhorse Group to Sell its Lordstown, Ohio, Complex

DETROIT, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) said today it is in discussions with Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) and an affiliated, newly formed entity to sell the company's Lordstown Complex in Lordstown, Ohio. The move has the potential to bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the plant. Upon final agreement, the entity, led by Workhorse founder Steve Burns, would acquire the facility. Workhorse would hold a minority interest in the new entity.

"This potential agreement creates a positive outcome for all parties involved and will help solidify the leadership of Workhorse's role in the EV community," said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes.

Burns added, "The first vehicle we would plan to build if we were to purchase the Lordstown Complex would be a commercial electric pickup, blending Workhorse's technology with Lordstown's manufacturing expertise."

Since last November, GM has been in discussions with the UAW regarding the impact of changing market conditions on the Lordstown facility. These discussions will include this opportunity.

"We remain committed to growing manufacturing jobs in the U.S., including in Ohio, and we see this development as a potential win-win for everyone," said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. "Workhorse has innovative technologies that could help preserve Lordstown's more than 50-year tradition of vehicle assembly work."

Upon final agreement with all parties, work could begin immediately to prepare the facility for new production.

Today, GM also announced it is creating 450 new manufacturing jobs in Ohio at its facilities in Toledo, Moraine and Parma.

