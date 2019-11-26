GM Law Firm Resolves Debt Through Federal Consumer Protection Violations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Law Firm, LLC, now empowers those mired in personal debt to understand their rights and fight back when collectors violate one of several laws enacted to protect consumers from harassment.

Debt comes in many forms including private student loans and ballooning medical bills, but credit card debt is by far the highest debt sector with more than 40 per cent of all U.S. households carrying an average monthly credit card debt balance of $9,333 according to a report by ValuePenguin. With debt on the rise, collectors have become more aggressive than ever in contacting and often harassing those struggling with payments.

"What many people don't know is that there are specific laws in place to protect consumers against harassing collection practices," confirms Chantel Grant, Esq., a GM Law Firm lawsuit debt specialist and Senior Partner. "It's important to consult with a legal debt specialist to fight unfair collection practices and potentially earn a settlement for behavior that violates one of several protection laws."

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) was enacted to prevent collector harassment by restricting the methods and times of day collectors can contact debtors. For example, a suit may be brought against the debt collector for damages and attorney fees if calls are made to the consumer outside the window of 8am to 9pm.

Fight For Your Rights

To further aid consumers against harassing phone calls, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) was passed to regulate the use of automated dialing equipment. Under the TCPA, creditors are deemed harassers when contacting a consumer's cell phone using an automated dialer instead of manually dialing by hand. TCPA violations carry the potential of up to $1500 per violation.

Finally, there is the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) which requires that the credit reporting agency maintain accurate information and prohibits a collector from reporting that a debt is delinquent without reporting that the account is being disputed.

"When a consumer understands the laws specifically enacted to protect them, they can approach their debt strategy from a position of strength instead of weakness," asserts GM Law Firm, LLC's Senior Partner Grant. If you are experiencing debt-related issues and feel you are being illegally harassed by collectors, contact GM Law Firm, LLC for help.

GM Law Firm, LLC, is a consumer advocacy law firm based in Boca Raton, Florida, that empowers clients battling credit card, private student loan and medical debt to fight for their rights and help negotiate a satisfactory debt resolution. The experienced attorneys from the GM Law Firm, LLC, also legally protect clients against harassing debt collectors and provide a customized strategy for debt defense. Contact GM Law Firm, LLC, for a consultation.

