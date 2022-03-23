GMARKU BRINGS TWO POWERFUL EVENTS TO ITS PUBLIC SECTOR COMMUNITY THIS YEAR IN JUNE AND OCTOBER

GMarkU Launches Marketplace which supports the government contractor ecosystem with year-round learning

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Government Marketing University - an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development for the public sector market - has announced the 2022 GAIN Conference taking place in a two-part format in June and October 2022. Both events will be hybrid allowing for in-person or virtual attendance.

GAIN 2022, is the premier conference focused on training, research, insights, networking and member-only experiences that enhance a company's ability to reach the influential government audience. Government Marketing University's annual conference will support the entire GovCon ecosystem this year with training topics, featured industry and government thought leaders and a hybrid attendance capability that aligns with the needs of government marketing, communications, sales and business development professionals.

"Since we created GAIN, it has grown into a must-attend event for the GovCon community," said Stephanie Geiger, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Government Marketing University. "Together we can work to better hone our skills and craft as we market and sell into the U.S. Public Sector. By creating a program that provides access to the leaders who are at the forefront of the latest marketing intelligence, important trends and issues of the day, we can all up our game and provide top quality service to government leaders and help them achieve their missions."

The June conference will feature a visionary keynote speech from GovExec CEO Tim Hartman as well as cover a wide range of sessions such as Government Innovators - featuring a panel of government movers and shakers that are making change happen in their agency or organization, The Art of Relationship Building - developing customer intimacy using the virtual skills, body language and pace the elite have been using for over a decade, Federal Systems Integrator Roundtable- candid insights from former CEOs who have been in the trenches and share their perspectives on the future of government contracting and the evolving role of systems integrators. and multiple networking sessions. The goal of the conference is to help attendees from all industries learn, connect, and gain insights into the world of government. Registration for the event is now open and can be found here .

"Carahsoft has been a sponsor of the GMarkU GAIN Conference for years," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "We appreciate the value the program provides to our team and to our vendor marketing community through its focus on learning and networking across the GovCon space. And through this year's partnership with Washington Technology, the breadth of the programming and the audience reach will expand to include our sales, reseller and integrator partners. We're looking forward to two great GAIN events."

Part two of the GAIN conference will take place in late October, with key speakers and more information to be announced in the next few months. This perennial must-attend event connects public sector executives and managers with the critical tools they need to gain knowledge, develop their company's annual sales and marketing strategies, foster their careers and network with business to government professionals.

Responding to its community request for year-round support, GMarkU is also excited to announce the launch of its new Marketplace which provides downloadable learning tools including training modules, planning templates and helpful resources supporting business professionals responsible for marketing and selling into the public sector market.

About Government Marketing University:

Government Marketing University , part of GovExec's portfolio, is an innovative learning platform that applies a collaborative, community-based approach toward knowledge sharing and skills development in the field of public sector marketing. Experts from all corners of the U.S. public sector marketplace — marketers, thought leaders, government, media, and sales — are contributing their knowledge to this unique, content-rich platform. Government Marketing University offers training, research, certifications, mentoring, and community resources all in one place.

About GovExec:

As the market-leading information platform, for over fifty years GovExec has empowered the government ecosystem to engage and support government leaders as they work to achieve their missions across federal, defense, and state and local agencies. All powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, GovExec's platform services are three-fold—data that informs, content that connects, and marketing services that activate. Reaching 3.3 million government influencers each month, GovExec's brand and platform portfolio includes Government Executive , GovTribe , Market Connections , Nextgov , Public Sector 360 , Government Contracting Institute, Government Marketing University , Defense One , Military Periscope , Forecast International , The Atlas for Cities , Route Fifty , City & State New York , City & State Pennsylvania , News Service of Florida , Professional Development Academy , and a strategic investment in Power Almanac .

