GMAT Club Announces the Largest Virtual Top 20 MBA Fair Ever Held

SEATTLE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GMAT Club is proud to host the MBA Spotlight Virtual Business School Fair event and invites all MBA Applicants and everyone looking to further their career to attend. With over 6,500 registered attendees and 24 top business schools from around the world directly participating, this event is on track to be the biggest and most attended MBA Fair in history. The event is taking place June 15-20 and at this time is free for all who register at GMAT Club.

The MBA Spotlight Virtual Fair will be six days of Q&A sessions with Admissions Directors enabling applicants to ask questions live during 45-minute sessions. With daily Profile Review and Evaluation chats led by top admissions consultants, anyone can have their profile evaluated and have their questions answered absolutely free by MBA admissions experts.

Each day will end with a special student panel where participants will spend about an hour discussing topics such as recruiting, COVID-19 impact on the MBA life, opportunities for international students, and any other questions that are brought to the session. The event will include live Q&A and, even more exciting, GMAT Club and business schools will be providing prizes to the attendees of each session. Participants can win over $20,000 worth of prizes such as application fee waivers, GMAT Club Tests and admissions consulting services. Participants will also be eligible to take advantage of the marketplace on GMAT Club, which provides discounts for top GMAT Prep courses as well as Admission Consulting services.

MBA programs confirmed to attend and participate in the MBA Spotlight Virtual Fair include:

Anderson, Booth, Columbia, Darden, Foster, Fuqua, Haas, Harvard, HEC, IESE, ISB, Johnson, Kellogg, Marshall, McCombs, NUS, Ross, Sloan, Stanford, Stern, Tepper, Tuck, Wharton, Yale. There are a number of exciting events as part of the fair and a detailed schedule can be found at GMAT Club.

Contact

Kirsti Kinkle

GMAT Club, Director of Partnerships and Marketing

[email protected]

