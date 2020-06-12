GMATEK Inc. Selected for Sensor Degradation Research by the U.S. Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Program Executive Office – Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO-USC) has selected GMATEK Inc. to perform research and development in multi-sensor fusion and analytics to detect, mitigate and compensate for sensor degradation onboard unmanned surface and undersea vehicles (USV/UUV). A woman-owned small business established in 2007, this work is being performed at their facilities in Annapolis, Maryland. Participating as a subcontractor is FarSounder Inc. of Warwick, Rhode Island.

GMATEK Inc. (www.gmatek.com) is applying machine learning and deep-learning artificial intelligence technology to ensure remotely operated and autonomous vehicles can operate reliably under adverse conditions and with increasing degrees of failure in sensor components and systems. Project goals include maintaining domain and situational awareness in the operating environment external to the vehicle while optimizing reduced capabilities of internal vehicle systems. Development of a prototype system for test and evaluation in relevant and operational conditions is accomplished for subsea, surface and airborne sensors. FarSounder Inc. is contributing their knowledge, expertise and experience in sonar and related systems to supplement GMATEK's development efforts.

For questions regarding this project or information about GMATEK Inc, contact Glenn Wright at: [email protected] / 443-951-8001

