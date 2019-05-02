Gmelius Closes a 7-Figure Seed Round to Transform Gmail Into a Workspace for Companies

GENEVA, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gmelius, a startup that aims to consolidate business workflows and bridge the widening gap between internal and external communications, today announced that it has closed a seven-figure seed round from Fongit Seed Invest, ACE Investment Partners, Swiss ICT Investor Club (SICTIC) and several angel investors.

"It's like having Trello, Slack, Salesforce and Zendesk right in your inbox while ensuring they all play nicely together," said Florian Bersier, Founder and CEO of Gmelius.

Today's companies use an increasing number of SaaS services to organize their workflows and processes. These complex spiders of tools create widening issues as data becomes more and more dispersed and communication fragmented.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, Gmelius offers a solution that seamlessly integrates into any existing Gmail or G Suite inbox and transforms it into a complete workspace. Teams can manage projects together, answer customer queries and automate their outreach. The service, which exists as a browser extension and a mobile application, is used daily by more than 150,000 professionals, including teams at Spotify and Uber. The company currently has more than 10,000 paid customers. Most of them are small and medium-sized businesses.

"We chose to offer a solution that lives in your inbox because it's the most widely-adopted and common tool in the workplace," said Bersier. "To consolidate business workflows, it then felt natural to integrate with Gmail -- the largest and fastest growing email client in the world with its 1.5 billion users -- and develop a solution that would centralize daily processes of any company into this single space."

Gmelius plans to use the new funding to expand its account-based marketing and sales efforts, especially in the U.S. where two-thirds of their current customers are based. The team currently focuses on developing the in-app virality of the product and offering ways for its customers to migrate their different existing data points to Gmelius. To reach its goals and next milestones, Gmelius intends to grow the team from 13 to 25 employees by the end of the year.

