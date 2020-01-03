GMLV Merges with The Byne Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GMLV, a Newark, NJ/NY area based integrated marketing communications agency, today announced that it has merged with The Byne Group, an award-winning strategic branding and integrated marketing agency. The combined entity will operate under the GMLV name. For years, The Byne Group has helped clients grow their brand through creative guidance, collaboration, and strategic thinking. The agency works with clients from the healthcare, financial, and educational sectors.

Specializing in brand-identity, creative and marketing services, media planning and buying, digital, and public relations, GMLV's owners, Loretta Volpe and Raymond Levy, formed their agency (GMLV) twelve years ago.

As part of the merger, GMLV will use its marketing resources and industry expertise to continue servicing The Byne Group's current client roster. Volpe and Levy, together with Ann Byne (Founder and Principal, The Byne Group) will advance on an accelerated growth path. GMLV will continue to expand its footprint in the New York market.

"Combining our assets with the Byne Group is a natural step for us," said Loretta Volpe, GMLV's Co-Founding Partner. "It's unusual to find another agency that shares in your same unique vision, which Ann and the team most definitely do. It's our goal, always, to help our clients discover the infinitely greater power of persuasion that comes when a great message is delivered by a messenger who identifies with their audience and reflects their values and authenticity."

Ann Byne noted, "Our clients rely on us to bring the best and most creative ideas to the table. This acquisition by GMLV gives us the resources and capacity to take our clients to new heights. By working together, we will have the ability to tap into the new areas while providing award-winning campaigns to our existing client base."

About GMLV

GMLV is a full-service integrated marketing and communications company serving national and regional clients with award-winning work in brand-identity, creative and marketing services, media planning and buying, digital, and public relations. Raymond Levy, GMLV's Co-Founding Partner, has spent 25 years in sports marketing, television, event creation, and media management including as a member of the teams that launched the MSG, USA, and YES Networks. Loretta Volpe, GMLV's Co-Founding Partner, has spent 25 years in Executive Management and Leadership positions at some of the largest Advertising Agencies in the World. Right before she and Levy opened GMLV, Volpe was the Co-CEO of MMS/Maxxus, a division of WPP, the 2nd largest advertising agency holding company in the world. Further information about the agency, its services, case studies, and its founders can be viewed at gmlv.co.

About The Byne Group

The Byne Group (TBG) is an award-winning strategic branding and integrated marketing agency. TBG has helped clients grow their brand through creative guidance, design, collaboration, and strategic thinking for over twenty years. Becoming an extension of their clients' businesses they have successfully provided unique ways to give brands a strong voice in the marketplace. Ann Byne, Pratt Graduate and Founder of TBG, began her career working with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Macys, Pepperidge Farm, Novartis, and Imax. Ann is regularly invited to speak on a variety of marketing topics, including web, branding, and social media. Further information about the agency, its services, and case studies, can be viewed at thebynegroup.com.

Media Contact: Steven Manise, smanise@gmlv.co

SOURCE GMLV

Related Links

http://www.gmlv.co

