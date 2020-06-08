GMLV Wins Four Communicator Awards

NEWARK, N.J., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly three decades, the Communicator Awards (communicatorawards.com) has been recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications across multiple platforms. The Communicator Awards prides itself on providing a level playing field that allows all work to be considered equally regardless of agency size or project budget and as a result draws much attention and high levels of participation. With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence among communications professionals. The winners of the 26th Annual Communicator Awards were recently announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts and GMLV was honored to receive recognition and accolades for the following categories:

Cohen Howard, LLP -- Brochure and Sell Sheet: Gold, Excellence

Highland Medical, P.C. -- Integrated Campaign (Non-Profit): Gold, Excellence

SUEZ North America -- Commercial Brochure: Silver, Distinction

Breast Center at Montefiore Nyack Hospital -- Integrated Campaign (Non-Profit): Silver, Distinction

The Communicator Awards is overseen and sanctioned by the International Academy of the Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professions from a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative, and marketing firms. "It is a great honor and validates the hard work and creative energy that we pour into every project. Each client has such a distinct voice and message and while we always believe we hit the mark, it means a lot to have our creative regarded so highly from our industry peers and esteemed executives from the AIVA. We look forward to delivering more great work next year!" said Melissa Lipovsky, Vice President and Creative Director at GMLV.

For a full list of this year's winners, visit https://www.communicatorawards.com/winners/

About GMLV

GMLV is a full-service integrated marketing and communications company serving national and regional clients with award-winning work in brand-identity, creative and marketing services, media planning and buying, digital, and public relations. across a diverse client base. Further information about the agency, its services, case studies, and its founders can be viewed at gmlv.co

About the Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. The Communicator Awards is widely recognized as one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

Contact:

Melissa Lipovsky

845.520.3546

[email protected]

SOURCE GMLV

Related Links

http://www.gmlv.co/

