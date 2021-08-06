GMO Espionage Thriller, "An Involuntary Spy," Keeps the Pages Turning

The Atlanta Health Examiner says: "It just could be that this book breaks the real-life controversy wide open. There are untold mysteries that may not be known for decades. Altering the foods we eat cannot be done without consequences. If natural is best for human health, GMOs are the worst."

Midwest Book Review lauds the books as, "Any who want a more realistic, modern-day James Bond complete with contemporary ethical concerns will find themselves held hostage to the fast action and intrigue in 'An Involuntary Spy,' right up to the satisfyingly-unpredictable conclusion made all the more powerful for its real basis in today's uncertain experiments, compliments of Monsanto, Dow and other genetic manipulators."

San Francisco Book review says: "'An Involuntary Spy' is absolutely riveting, suspenseful, and an eye-opener to the controversial effects of genetically engineered food."

About the Author

Described by critics as "one of our strongest thriller writers on the scene," author Kenneth Eade, best known for his legal and political thrillers, practiced International law, Intellectual Property law and E-Commerce law for 30 years before publishing his first novel, "An Involuntary Spy." Eade, an award-winning, best-selling Top 100 thriller author, has been described by his peers as "one of the up-and-coming legal thriller writers of this generation." He is the 2015 winner of Best Legal Thriller from Beverly Hills Book Awards and the 2016 winner of a bronze medal in the category of Fiction, Mystery, and Murder from the Reader's Favorite International Book Awards. His novel, "Paladine," was a quarter-finalist in Publisher's Weekly's 2016 BookLife Prize for Fiction and winner in the 2017 RONE Awards.

Kenneth Eade

Author

