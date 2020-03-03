GMS Named to Best Places to Work in Indiana List

INDIANAPOLIS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Management Services Inc., a Certified Professional Employer Organization located in Indianapolis, has been named to the Best Places to Work in Indiana list for the second year in a row. Last year, GMS took home top honors in the large employer category.

As a PEO, GMS provides a suite of comprehensive HR solutions to small businesses, allowing them to focus on primary business. These services include Payroll, Human Resources, Risk Management, and Benefits.

Find out how PEOs help businesses: https://www.groupmgmt.com/why-gms/education-center/what-is-a-peo/

GMS has experienced consistent growth over the past five-plus years, so it has been crucial to maintain the culture and values that helped propel their success.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized with these distinguished Indiana organizations," Sales Manager Jason Harvoth said. "As we continue to grow in the Hoosier state, our partners help us push the limits of what is possible, and the dedication of our GMS colleagues make it reality."

GMS looks to keep things going on this path by continuing to focus on the value they provide to clients and growing their company culture.

About Group Management Services

GMS has partnered with over 1,450 clients across the country, representing about 26,000 employees from 10 different locations throughout the United States. We enable those clients to outsource all their backoffice functions the areas of payroll, human resources, risk management, and workers' compensation. For more information on GMS, visit: https://www.groupmgmt.com/about-us/.

