GM's New OnStar Guardian App Offers Peace of Mind as People Get Back on the Road

DETROIT, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors is expanding the power of OnStar from the vehicle to the smartphone with a new mobile app for OnStar members in the United States and Canada, available complimentary for six months if members redeem the offer by Friday, July 31, 2020. With OnStar Guardian1, members with active service plans and up to seven of their family members and friends can access critical OnStar safety services from their compatible phones, whether they're at home, out walking, or traveling in any vehicle, regardless of brand, age or ownership.

The launch of OnStar Guardian comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people's personal lives in profound ways, according to the Pew Research Center. As health officials and lawmakers begin to relax shelter-in-place guidelines, it's even more important for people to be safe while moving around.

"When it's time for people to get back out in the world, we want to help them feel safe," said Jeff Haase, head of OnStar Guardian, GM Global Innovation. "OnStar Guardian reimagines what it means to have OnStar protection – it's no longer a technology that is solely tied to the vehicle. This app helps OnStar members and their loved ones be safe out there using the power of OnStar, no matter what vehicle they are in."

As people move around the world in different ways, OnStar Guardian brings family location sharing and the safety and security of live advisor access to new scenarios, including during walks home after dark, time spent in a rideshare or rented vehicle, or when a teenage child is riding in a friend's car.

The app includes access to select OnStar safety services backed by a trained OnStar advisor, including:

Mobile Crash Response

When you need to travel, the OnStar Guardian app brings Mobile Crash Response to any vehicle you or your loved ones are in. The Guardian app is designed to use your smartphone's sensors to help detect a crash and alert an Emergency-Certified OnStar advisor, who can connect with first responders. Mobile Crash Response services can connect you to an OnStar advisor automatically on Android devices only.

Roadside Assistance

If you or your loved ones need to be on the road and need a jump, have a flat or get locked out, use the OnStar Guardian app to request Roadside Assistance for any vehicle.

Emergency Services

The red Emergency button in the app provides access to OnStar Emergency-Certified advisors, who are available 24/7. These advisors are certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch and can assess a situation, contact 911 as needed, provide critical medical instruction and stay on the line until help arrives.

Location Status

OnStar members and the loved ones they choose can share their location with the entire group in the "My Family" section of the app. Members can have added peace of mind and see locations of their loved ones, based on the location of their smartphone, right in the app.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, GM and OnStar have taken many actions to support our members, including Crisis Assist, advisor screenings for COVID-19 symptoms, routing assistance to COVID-19 testing facilities, and 24/7 Command Center monitoring of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security and public safety channels for the most current information.

OnStar members can check their eligibility and redeem the complimentary OnStar Guardian offer at: onstar.com/guardian.

1OnStar Guardian app: Available on select Apple and Android devices. Mobile Crash Response services are intended for use in vehicles only and can connect automatically on Android devices only. Service availability, features and functionality vary by device and software version. Active service plan, OnStar Guardian service plan add-on, cell reception, GPS signal, and device data connection required. Terms, limitations and restrictions apply. Device permissions are required for app to operate properly. OnStar links to emergency services. Device and app may not transmit all crash data. Roadside service provided by Allstate Roadside Services for vehicles only, towing services have additional fees. See onstar.com for details and limitations. Pricing and availability subject to change. You may cancel at any time by calling 1.888.4ONSTAR (1.888.466.7827).

About OnStar:

Launched in 1996, OnStar is a wholly owned subsidiary of GM Holdings LLC ("GM") and offers emergency, security and navigation services in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Opel and Vauxhall models. OnStar offers a range of subscription services such as Automatic Crash Response, Emergency Services and Stolen Vehicle Assistance.

SOURCE General Motors Co.

Related Links

http://www.gm.com

