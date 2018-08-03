GNC Live Well Foundation's 15th Annual Golf Event Raises $500,000

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE : GNC ), a leading specialty health, wellness, and performance brand, today announced the Live Well Foundation has raised approximately $500,000 as part of the charity's 15th Annual Golf Tournament. The golf outing is being held at the Treesdale Country Club in Mars, Penn, on September 11, 2018.

"Nearly 200 golfers have registered, and more than 75 sponsors have made contributions to GNC's Live Well Foundation as part of this year's outing. This is one of our anchor fundraising events for the year and for 15 years has been key to our ability to continue helping a range of causes and not-for-profit organizations in communities throughout the region and all across the country," said Ken Martindale, Chairman and CEO of GNC.

GNC's Live Well Foundation provides support to Feeding America, The USATF Foundation, St. Jude, The American Red Cross, and Operation Homefront, among others. Established in 2004, the charitable efforts of the Foundation, GNC associates, customers and partners have continued to work toward improving the health of others by funding programs for education, research and access to nutrition.

This year, Glanbia PLC (www.glanbia.com), a global nutrition group with products sold and distributed worldwide, and Windstream Enterprise (www.windstreamenterprise.com), a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, are title sponsors for the outing and vendor dinner, respectively.

To learn more about GNC's Live Well Foundation, visit https://www.gnc.com/gnc-live-well-foundation.html.

GNC's Live Well Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation dedicated to making access to nutrition, supplementation and wellness education available to all, with a focus on women and children throughout the U.S. The Live Well Foundation partners with programs that support these causes. The Foundation also supports relief efforts in response to natural disasters or emergencies.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE : GNC ), headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a leading specialty health, wellness and performance brand.

GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of heath, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognized third-party brands.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of March 31, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,900 locations, of which approximately 6,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

