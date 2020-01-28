GNC Locks In New Multi-Year Partnership Deal With TV Personality And Performance Training Guru Jay Glazer

GNC's expertise in nutritional science and an established supply chain of quality ingredient sources, combined with Glazer's passion and immense background in fitness and training, makes this an unstoppable duo. Together, they will inspire people to find their inner champion and achieve personal success to get well, stay well and live well.

"We share the same commitment as Jay. Through his Unbreakable Performance gym and our innovative products, we fuel people to become the best versions of themselves through hard work and smart recovery," said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Brand Officer, GNC Holdings, Inc. "Personalization and commitment-driven results are at our core. Coupled with the expertise of our coaches, we believe that anything is achievable with courage, support and a will to succeed."

Inspired by his Los Angeles-based gym, Glazer and GNC are co-developing a new line of pre-workout and recovery products called "Unbreakable Performance Fueled by GNC" that will be available later this year.

"GNC is one of the world's leading brands in nutritional supplements, and their innovative approach to health and fitness made them the perfect partner," said Glazer. "Together our passion, determination and innovation represents the best in exercise, recovery, nutrition – and all around living well."

Both partners are also united by their support for the nation's veterans and using fitness as a tool to transition them to civilian life – GNC through its Live Well Foundation and Glazer through his nonprofit, Merging Vets & Players (MVP). A percentage of all "Unbreakable Performance Fueled by GNC" sales will benefit MVP, which brings veterans and former professional athletes together in their transitions to life after the uniforms come off.

"Unbreakable Performance Fueled by GNC" products will be available later this year in GNC stores, in GNC's retail partners, on GNC.com and at Unbreakable Performance in Los Angeles.

For more information on GNC and its products, please visit www.gnc.com. For more information on Glazer and Unbreakable Performance, please visit www.unbreakableperformance.com.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, live long and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio. As of September 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 7,800 locations, of which approximately 5,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 1,900 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

About Unbreakable Performance Center

Unbreakable Performance Center (UPC), located in West Hollywood, California was named "The Most Elite Gym in America" by Yahoo Health, one of the top gyms in the world by Men's Health UK, and "The Soho House of Gyms" by the New York Times Style Section. UPC is co-owned by Jay Glazer, pro football legend Brian Urlacher and Three-time Captain of the US Women's Volleyball Team, Lindsey Berg. UPC is also the Los Angeles home of Merging Vets & Players (MVP) (www.vetsandplayers.org), whose mission is to match up combat veterans and former professional athletes together -- after the uniform comes off -- to give them a new team to tackle the transition together. MVP's other locations include Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York is slated to open soon.

