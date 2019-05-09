GNC Selects enVista's Cloud-Native Commerce Platform to Optimize Business

GNC will deploy enVista's order management system (OMS) to obtain enterprise inventory visibility and optimize order orchestration and fulfillment across its vast network of distribution centers, suppliers and 4,800 North American retail store locations.

By leveraging enVista's OMS, strategically built on an integration framework, GNC will significantly and rapidly advance its omni-channel fulfillment capabilities in early 2020 for buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) and ship from store. GNC currently leverages enVista's vendor drop ship solution on the Unified Commerce Platform in order to expand its item assortment and offer more products online to meet customer demand.

Tricia Tolivar, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at GNC, said, "The customer is at the center of every decision we make at GNC. We selected enVista's OMS to help us rapidly advance our omni-channel commerce initiatives and respond to customer expectations for additional fulfillment options and seamless, convenient, personalized shopping experiences. The capabilities of enVista's OMS and Unified Commerce Platform are extremely robust. Their unique micro services architecture and integration Platform as a Service framework were key factors as we considered how to solve our omni-channel needs across our complex network and extensive integration points. enVista's solution is exceptionally sophisticated and agile to meet our long-term needs."

Tolivar added, "When it comes to health and nutrition products, customers expect to rapidly receive or pick up orders, track their orders, and receive very personalized service. We are making big strides to this end and we are pleased to partner with enVista help us execute our vision."

enVista CEO Jim Barnes, said, "A modern order management system is the cornerstone solution for unifying commerce. An integrated OMS impacts each stage of the order life cycle and plays a role in accomplishing the most challenging and most important part of retailers' and distributors' operations – enabling seamless buy, fulfill and return anywhere customer-centric commerce."

Barnes continued, "In today's highly competitive retail landscape, it's 'the fast that eat the slow,' making OMS on an integration framework the most strategic solution for rapid integration, successful omni-channel execution and competitive advantage. We are very pleased to expand our partnership with GNC to help extend their capabilities and enable operationally seamless commerce that delights their customer."

As the only OMS and cloud platform in the market strategically built from the ground up as micro services architecture on a multi-enterprise integration framework and common data model, enVista's OMS rapidly integrates, easily scales and provides faster time to value and lower total cost of ownership. The solution also provides a single view of the customer, inventory, order, item and payment across the enterprise, enabling retailers to deliver a consistent, customer-centric brand experience across all channels and locations.



To learn more about enVista's Unified Commerce Platform, visit www.envistacorp.com/unified-commerce-platform.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as national recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand, and provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company reaches consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, and domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities, manufactures products for third parties and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of September 30, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,500 locations, of which approximately 6,400 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,200 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

About enVista

enVista is a leading global software solutions and consulting services firm that uniquely optimizes supply chains and unifies digital and physical commerce for the world's leading brands. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista's market-leading Unified Commerce Cloud Platform, proprietary global transportation solutions, and the firm's deep bench of highly experienced consultants that consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omni-channel commerce, have made enVista a trusted advisor and solutions provider to mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 retailers, manufacturers and distributors for the past 17 years. Consulting and solutions delivery is in our DNA. Let's have a conversationTM. www.envistacorp.com

Media Contact

Kalyn Long, 317-689-2353, klong@envistacorp.com

SOURCE enVista

Related Links

http://www.envistacorp.com

