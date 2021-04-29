GNCC Capital, Inc. Clarifies Two Key Issues

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCC"), following yesterday's Press Release, noted two areas of concern from our shareholders.

NO REVERSE SPLIT:

Your Directors can guarantee shareholders that under no circumstances will GNCC Capital, Inc. be undertaking any Reverse Split of its Common Stock; EVER. We regard any Reverse Split as highly detrimental to shareholder interests. In fact, we review a Reverse Split as toxic for GNCC Capital, Inc. *See Disclosure Note.

*In the interests of full disclosure, the Directors of the Company are also the Directors of Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (PDIV.PK) ("Premier") whom own 37.68% of the outstanding voting Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. We do not wish to see Premier's interests harmed by a Reverse Split.

PUBLIC RELATIONS / SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATION / SOCIAL MEDIA:

Following advice from shareholders, we are immediately appointing an established and experienced Corporate Public Relations firm to deal with the drafting of Press Releases, communications strategy, social media and the new upcoming corporate website. It is an area in which we recognize that we require professional assistance.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

Contact Information:

Investor Relations Contact:

