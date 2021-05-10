GNCC Capital, Inc. Files Amended Attorney Letter In Order To Be Reinstated As Pink Current On The OTC Markets And Other Material Matters

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCC") confirms that external Counsel has completed his extensive review and prepared the amended Attorney Letter. This being in respect of the below-mentioned Annual and Quarterly Reports and was filed on May 9, 2021 and dated May 8, 2021. A link: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/282161/content

Annual Report for the year ended September 30, 2019; and

Annual Report for the year ended September 30, 2020; and

Quarterly Report for the period ended December 31, 2020; and

Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2021.

These amended Reports were filed on the OTC Markets on April 23, 2021. Each of these Reports included the required and exhaustive disclosure as is required by OTC Markets and marked as "Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines."

Please be advised that Counsel to the Company did not require any further amendments to any of these Reports. We wish to extend our sincere gratitude and our appreciation to outside Counsel given the innumerable hours that were expended upon his ensuring that we met all of the OTC Markets Disclosure Guidelines (as amended).

These Reports will now be reviewed by OTC Markets Compliance and if satisfactory, the Company will be moved from that of "LIMITED INFORMATION" to "PINK CURRENT".

We can confirm that as promised to our shareholders on May 7, 2021; and following on from our Press Release dated April 28, 2021; that we are now in a position to issue details of a far more substantial nature. This will be disseminated on a National Press Release, tomorrow, Tuesday May 11, 2021 and before market open.

We completely understand that our shareholders are now very anxious for our follow through and on certain areas of our stated planning/guidance and as provided last week; and that our shareholders are now very insistent that we now divulge details of far more substance.

After some days of negotiations; we have secured permission to divulge detailed information which relates to one of the transactions currently under pending closure.

We can confirm that our initial transaction pending closure meets our stated acquisition criteria, namely: Revenues, Cash Flow and Profits with superior Management. It falls within an Industry / Financial Services category that is attracting enormous sums of capital at this time. In our opinion; this acquisition has fairly significant growth potential and very possibly, in a relatively short period of time.

Again we reiterate that these transactions were only made available to your Company given its current stock price, price stability and that your stock's trading having been fairly liquid. In the absence of same, these transactions would have not been possible for your Company. We, as your Directors are capitalizing upon these events.

This pending acquisition is being facilitated by a secured loan and upon generally accepted commercial terms to your Company. We will not be issuing any of our shares of Common nor Preferred Stock in respect of this initial transaction.

We will also be updating and addressing a few additional material issues in the same Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

