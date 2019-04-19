gnet Wins Agency of the Year for 2nd Year Running at PromaxGAMES Awards 2019

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood-based creative agency gnet took home top honors for the second year in a row at yesterday's PromaxGAMES Awards, winning "Agency of the Year" as well as 9 additional awards at the San Francisco ceremony on April 17, 2019. Wins include:

PromaxGames Awards Skyrim Very Special Edition - Amazon Alexa Trailer

Gold - Funniest Video: Skyrim Very Special Edition - Amazon Alexa Trailer

Gold - Best Overall Advertising Campaign: World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth "It Matters" Campaign

Gold - Best Use of Sound Design: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Reveal Trailer

Gold - Best Copywriting: Skyrim Very Special Edition - Amazon Alexa Trailer

Silver - Best Promotional Partnership: Skyrim Very Special Edition - Amazon Alexa Trailer

Silver - Best Use of Sound Design: PlayerUnknkown's Battlegrounds - E3 Trailer

Silver - Best Promotional Trailer: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Launch Trailer

Silver - Best Game Footage Trailer: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Reveal Trailer

Silver - Best Live Action Trailer: World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth - "It Matters"

Increasing upon their industry honors year over year affirms gnet's continued success in reaching and engaging passionate fan communities for clients including Microsoft, Activision, Netflix, Bethesda Softworks and more. Their trajectory of success in building fan frenzy for games has organically expanded into entertainment and brand work, sparking company growth by including the addition of Director of Strategy Michael Elkind and the recent promotion of Niko DeMordaunt to Director of Brand Management.

"We are lucky to have such a talented and dedicated team that cares so deeply about the work that they do and the clients that we partner with. An honor like this is all thanks to their hard work," notes gnet President John Rosenberg.

Adds gnet CEO David Getson, "We're grateful for the special creative chemistry we've built with our clients and look forward to another year of working together to innovate within this incredible industry."

About gnet

gnet is a Hollywood-based creative agency that crafts integrated campaigns for passion-driven brands. Their content-driven campaigns spark passion and cultivate communities of fans who, together, make a brand much bigger than a product.

