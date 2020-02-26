GNFT ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Genfit SA

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Genfit SA ("Genfit" or the Company") (NASDAQ: GNFT). Investors who purchased Genfit securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gnft.

The investigation concerns whether Genfit and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2020, post-market, Genfit issued a press release announcing a delay in the release of topline results from the Phase 3 RESOLVE-IT study evaluating the Company's lead drug elafibranor in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") with fibrosis. Genfit stated that the delay was in order "to incorporate the latest FDA insights expected by the end of March" and that "[t]his decision has been taken to ensure that the latest thinking in the NASH field is properly captured so the Company can optimize elafibranor's NDA dossier at the time of submission." On this news, Genfit's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 24, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Genfit shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gnft. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

