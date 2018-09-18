GNS Healthcare Names Healthcare Analytics Executive David Gascoigne as Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare (GNS), a leading precision medicine company, has tapped data analytics veteran David Gascoigne as its Chief Operating Officer. Gascoigne has two decades of experience scaling and leading data analytics businesses in the healthcare arena, most recently at IBM where he was a Partner in Cognitive Analytics and Big Data Platforms.

Prior to IBM, David was General Manager of Analytics Services for IQVIA across real world evidence, commercial and technology divisions. David joined IQVIA from Symphony Health where he was Executive Vice President of Analytics & Innovation responsible for the development and commercialization of a suite of analytics solutions across the healthcare arena. David has also been a Partner with Accenture Interactive and the Head of Global Marketing Effectiveness and Consulting Services at IMS Health.

Gascoigne will leverage his healthcare analytics and general management expertise to lead the scaling of GNS delivery teams, as well as integrate and optimize operational functions across the company.

"David has a tremendous amount of experience in building and leading healthcare data analytics teams and is a proven leader in building businesses across multiple functions including consulting, general management, business development, marketing and product development," said Colin Hill, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of GNS Healthcare. "He is the perfect addition for the next chapter in our company's growth trajectory."

"I am excited to join GNS; they are not only the pioneers in the AI and machine learning space, they are generating results that are truly novel and groundbreaking," said Gascoigne. "I have many years of experience with machine learning and big data applications and so I truly look forward to working with the only commercialized causal machine learning and simulation platform in the industry driven by a deep bench of highly talented, leading healthcare and technology professionals."

David graduated from Sheffield University in the UK with an advanced degree in Applied Statistics.

About REFS™

REFS™ (Reverse Engineering & Forward Simulation) is GNS Healthcare's patented causal learning and simulation platform. Unlike traditional artificial intelligence platforms, REFS analyzes data sets beyond correlation, instead inferring causal mechanisms between variables to answer questions such as: How will the patient respond to this treatment? What if we choose one intervention over another? REFS is the only commercially available platform that infers causal mechanisms from patient data at scale from traditional healthcare and emerging data sources to bring the promise of precision medicine within reach.

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare solves healthcare's matching problem for leading health plans, biopharma companies, and health systems. We transform massive and diverse data streams to precisely match therapeutics, procedures, and care management interventions to individuals, improving health outcomes and saving billions of dollars. Our causal learning and simulation platform, REFS, accelerates the discovery of what works for whom and why.

