GO Car Wash Hires Heath Pomerantz, VP of Field Operations

The Florida native began learning the business from his earliest memories.

"When I was about six years old, my dad and his business partner built a car wash in Ft. Lauderdale," said Pomerantz. "I literally grew up in the car wash business, which prepared me for the many roles I have had in the industry, most recently as a director at Sonny's Diamond Shine."

"We continue to add to our executive team with car wash operators and industry executives, and we're planning to build on that quickly as we rapidly expand," said Skarecky. "Having this deep industry expertise gives us a foundation centered around great people to build a world- class car wash company."

About GO Car Wash

GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Phoenix, GO Car Wash will focus primarily on high-quality exterior express car washes. GO Car Wash will deploy a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build-outs.

