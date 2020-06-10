GO Group Offers Father's Day Gift Ideas for Traveling After COVID-19

CHICAGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People are starting to travel again! Get dad geared up with these picks for Father's Day gifts to keep him safe and comfortable on his next trip recommended by the GO Group, an international airport ground transportation provided.

Great gift ideas for Father's Day

Airlines are upping their sanitizing procedures, but you can take action, too. Reduce the spread of germs by socially distancing yourself from your airplane seat. Seet Cuvers are convenient to carry, one-time use polypropylene sheets that fit on your seat's headrest like a fitted sheet and comfortably drape over the chair to keep a protective barrier between you and your potentially germy seat whether it be on a plane, or the local movie theater. Each pack comes with two recyclable covers.

Need a convenient place to keep all your important information when you travel? Afraid to leave important information in the hotel room? Worry no more! With SelfSafe any traveler can carry all their secure data in one small device discreetly stored around their wrist. SelfSafe is a water-resistant, sporty wristband that contains a password-protected 8 gig USB drive specifically designed to store medical data, emergency contacts, and travel information for your whole family. The device is compatible with all PCs and does not connect to the cloud or internet, so your information is safe from hackers.

Got a dad who likes (or always gets stuck with) the window seat on the plane? Then this device is sure to be a hit. SpAIRTray is a thin, portable shelf that slides conveniently into the window shade track to expand the window seat passengers lap tray by 30 percent! SpAIRTray comes with its own storage bag and stores conveniently into any carry-on bag or laptop case so its super easy to simply wipe down and stow away when you need to.

Our phones are a high traffic area for bacteria. But this UV phone sanitizer by Casetify, recommended by Torben Lonne, chief editor at DIVEIN.com is the perfect way to put germs down and your mind at ease. Compatible with all smart phones, this UV sanitizer case uses built-in mercury-free lamps to neutralize germs in just three minutes. The the case is compatible with wireless charging phones and is roomy enough to accommodate earbuds or other small items you may want to sanitize after a long day.

Cut down on plastics and enjoy all the purported benefits of a copper with this stylish, environmentally friendly reusable water bottle. Handmade from a single sheet of copper and topped with a leak-resistant cap, this water bottle makes a fantastic gift for anyone who likes to keep a healthy drink with them on the go. It's made from pure copper, which is anti-bacterial and makes any water into natural alkaline water. Drinking from a copper water bottle is believed to aid in digestion, balance the body's PH levels, and increase anti-oxidants in the body. Plus, because of its anti-bacterial properties, the bottle requires less regular washing than other reusable bottles.

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering private vehicles and serving some 90 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. In response to COVID-19, the company has launched its GO Safely initiative with extensive procedures to ensure drivers and passengers are protected and vehicles are thoroughly sanitized. For more information, visit Travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

312.213.6233

SOURCE The GO Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.goairportshuttle.com

