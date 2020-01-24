GO Group Shares Top New Travel Items

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Did Santa disappoint this year? The travel experts at The GO Group have found these unique products to perk up any traveler whose wish list was unfulfilled this past holiday season.

GO Airport Shuttle is the nation's largest airport transportation service

Introducing Pipamoka, the world's first travel-mug/coffee maker to work entirely on vacuum pressure! Fill the mug with hot water, insert coffee grounds into the metal filter basket, drop it into the water and twist the lid to brew a piping hot mug of coffee! Then remove the basket and screw on the lid to keep your coffee hot for hours in the mug. It's convenient and eco-friendly!

With Pashion convertible heels, no woman will ever have to choose between fashion or comfort when traveling. These patent leather flats are equipped with a running-shoe like cushion and a flexible bottom to provide a comfortable walking experience and accommodate a patented removable heel. Remove the flat's capped heel, click the removable arch support into place and screw on a three or four inch heel to transform from flats to heels in a matter of minutes. Each pair comes with a travel bag to effortlessly switch in minutes.

Worried about privacy violations when using a home-sharing service to book accommodations? Rest easy with the Scout Hidden Camera Finder from Spy Guy. The device uses infrared light to reflect off the lenses of hidden cameras in common devices such as clocks and lamps. Simply hold down the button and look through the lens to detect any spy cams in your room and remove them. The device runs on standard triple-A batteries and comes with a practice camera lens so you can perfect your search technique before you go.

Stay clean when you "go" on the go with the TUSHY Travel Bidet! Fill the product with clean water, do your business, then spray away! Switching to a bidet greatly reduces the need for toilet paper and leaves you cleaner. TUSHY comes in multiple colors, is collapsible, and includes a carabineer so it can clip conveniently to any travel bag.

Do you want to "get away from it all" but not miss the big game or your favorite shows? If yes, you'll love the Playmaker Satellite Antenna from DISH. The Playmaker will bring in satellite TV reception as long as you can point it at the southern sky. As long as you have power, you can get quality TV reception. The Playmaker antenna does not require a DISH subscription at home and comes with no long-term contracts so you can pay as you go, wherever you go.

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving some 85 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

Media contact:

Dyana Flanigan

Flanigan Communications, Inc.

232989@email4pr.com

312.213.6233

SOURCE The GO Group

Related Links

https://goairportshuttle.com

