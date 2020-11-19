Go Insurance and Children's Hospital Los Angeles Team Up to Boost Car Safety for Kids

Go Insurance's child passenger safety program was created in response to a report released by the nonprofit Go Safe Labs, showing that California is the second least safe state in the nation for children traveling in passenger vehicles. Between 2015 - 2018, Go Safe Labs found that 771 children were injured or killed in traffic accidents in the state, divided approximately equally between rural and urban areas. The group analyzed publicly available data from government sources involving over 300,000 people involved in fatal accidents to find the top states with the most child injuries or fatalities.

The California-based insurance company is kicking off the program in collaboration with child passenger safety experts in three states with high rates of injuries and fatalities for child passengers. Go Insurance is granting a total of $40,000 to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Indiana University in Indianapolis, and Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX, to distribute brand new car seats to local families in need.

To help kick off the program, a Go Insurance employee participated in a socially distant Children's Hospital Los Angeles car seat distribution on Friday, November 13 where 48 car seats were distributed to local families. CHLA's car seat distributions will continue into 2021.

"Providing car seats to families in need is part of Go Insurance's commitment to keeping everyone safe on the road in California and across the nation," said Kevin Pomplun, CEO of Go Insurance. "Car seats save lives. Every family should have access to a properly installed, high quality car seat to keep their kids safe. Go Insurance is thrilled to work with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to advance our shared goal of increasing safety for kids in cars."

"At Children's Hospital Los Angeles, we aim to provide every family the tools and resources to keep their family safe. We are grateful to Go Insurance for providing a crucial element of this effort: car seats," said Dr. Helen Arbogast, Injury Prevention Manager at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "This work is especially critical as we enter the holiday season and expect many families to be traveling by car. Families can also have a virtual car seat inspection, to ensure their child's seat is installed correctly. More than 75% of car seats are not installed correctly, so we're here to help keep them safe on the road."

