Go-Lacta Is Good for Mom and Baby. Here's Why.

The Breastfeeding Supplement Is a Simple, Effective, and Natural Solution That Nourishes Mother and Baby Alike

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go-Lacta and its parent company, Sugarpod Naturals, were founded way back in 2007. Go-Lacta was the first label to introduce Moringa leaves into the United States as a breastfeeding supplement. More than a decade later, it remains the premiere breastfeeding supplement on the market and continues to positively impact the lives of both breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

Go-Lacta has maintained its elite status within the pregnancy and maternity community due to its commitment to creating safe and effective products. Go-Lacta's products focus on providing Moringa leaves to pregnant women and young mothers in a variety of different supplemental formats.

Moringa leaves have been shown to significantly increase breast milk supply. In fact, one study in Senegal and Haiti found very satisfactory results when using moringa leaf powder to treat malnutrition in pregnant and nursing women as well as small children. Go-Lacta has embraced the efficacy of Moringa as a breastfeeding supplement as well as an all-around superfood that is able to support the nutritional health of both parents and children alike.

Regarding safety, every single one of Go-Lacta's product offerings adheres to the strict standards required when providing nutritional support to new mothers and their children. Each product is all-natural and plant-based. In addition, they are

100% raw and vegetarian

Pesticide-free, preservative-free, and free of artificial flavors and colors

Soy-free, corn-free, nut-free, gluten-free, and shellfish-free

The hyper-clean nature of Go-Lacta's products means they can be consumed both during and after pregnancy. If you're tandem breastfeeding, Go-Lacta products can be particularly useful in maintaining a healthy milk supply throughout the transition and beyond.

"Our products are pure, premium, and natural. No exceptions," states Go-Lacta founder and CEO Angela Veloso, "Our promise to Go-Lacta moms is to give them the highest quality ingredients through the safest products possible. These are clinically tested and purely raw vegetable. They're simple and effective. They're Mother Nature's gift to mom and baby, and we're honored to be the ones that get to participate in delivering that precious cargo."

Throughout all that Go-Lacta does, the goal of Veloso's team remains the same: to facilitate and encourage the bond between mothers and their children. This dedication has fueled the brand's ongoing mission to support and empower women with the ability to provide compassionate care for their little ones.

About Go-Lacta: The Go-Lacta brand operates under its parent company Sugarpod Naturals. The operation was launched 15 years ago, in 2007, and continues to be owned and operated by its founder, Angela Veloso. Both the brand and parent company focus on a shared vision of providing natural health solutions — primarily through the superfood Moringa Oleifera — to help mothers and their families stay healthy without the need for prescription drugs. Learn more about Go-Lacta at golacta.com .

