Go Nuts this New Year with Planet Smoothie's Almond Butter Smoothies

The Nuts About Almond Butter smoothies are rich in antioxidants and high in protein. The Muscle Up Buttercup smoothie has over 29 grams of protein in a 22 ounce size and is blended with almond butter, cocoa, bananas, nonfat frozen yogurt, vanilla, whey protein, with a dash of sea salt. The Almond Berry Blast smoothie is blended with almond butter, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, whole grain oats, and vanilla. Finally, for coffee lovers there is the Almond Mocha Jolt smoothie blended with almond butter, coffee, cocoa, bananas, nonfat frozen yogurt, and nonfat milk.

"Almond butter boasts heart healthy fats along with other great health benefits," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "These smoothies are the perfect complement to those New Year resolutions and with three different flavor profiles, we have something for everyone!"

The new almond butter smoothies will be available until April 26.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 140 locations in over 20 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information about Planet Smoothie, Please visit: www.PlanetSmoothie.com .

For more information about Kahala Brands, please visit: www.KahalaBrands.com

SOURCE Planet Smoothie

