GO-NV 2020 Summit showcases the best in smart city and transportation tech

The event also served as the stage for the announcement of groundbreaking tech developments in Southern Nevada, including the launch of transit fare payment with Uber and Transit and the largest deployment of connected vehicle data integration in the country with Waycare.

In partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and enabled via Masabi's Justride mobile ticketing software development kit, Transit and Uber, two of the world's most popular transportation related apps, announced the launch of a new feature that allows RTC customers to purchase bus passes on either platform in addition to the rideRTC app. In announcing the new functionality, the partners said the ability to buy transit passes on any of the three apps will make it easier for people to plan a cost-effective and time-efficient commute via transit and rideshare services.

"Creating a seamless experience for our residents and visitors to move easily and conveniently among multiple modes of transportation is the future of public transit, and we're proud to be one of the first agencies to embrace it," said M.J. Maynard, CEO of the RTC. "Partnering with innovative leaders like Uber and Transit helps improve the transportation landscape by increasing access to multiple mobility options through widely used apps."

Waycare announced its Southern Nevada-based program to deploy the largest integration of connected vehicle data in the nation. Through new partnerships with multiple smart mobility firms, Waycare will obtain and analyze data from thousands of connected vehicles, such as driving behavior, intersection wait times, location, and speed. Waycare's platform then alerts RTC's Traffic Management Center (TMC) of potential hazardous roadway situations. The new insights enhance the RTC's ability to investigate causes of roadway incidents, respond faster to reduce congestion and secondary crashes, and deploy preventative actions. As the connected vehicle data is available at a fraction of the cost of advanced infrastructure, the Waycare partnership is a cost-effective solution to improving roadway safety.

In addition to these groundbreaking advanced transportation technology announcements, the GO-NV Summit brought together leading companies and government officials to discuss how communities can plan, adapt and move forward as transportation technology continues to rapidly evolve.

"There are some truly amazing projects out there, many of which are right here in Nevada, that have come to fruition over the past few years," said Debra March, mayor of the city of Henderson and RTC vice chair. "Our state, this region, has become the epicenter and testing ground for many of these transformative technologies. Nevada has been extremely successful because of our ability to collaborate with both public and private sector organizations and businesses to advance many of these technologies."

U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy, Finch Fulton, delivered the event's keynote address focused on the principles of the federal government in managing the development of automated vehicles, including promoting competition, protecting privacy and developing consumer safety standards, that will be outlined in the agency's new AV 4.0 management plan.

U.S. Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams also spoke to the audience about leveraging innovation to meet the shift in demand for more seamless, accessible and reliable multimodal transportation through integrated fare payment systems and new technologies that promote transit as a piece of the overall mobility puzzle.

Prior to Fulton's keynote address, four panel discussions with private and public sector leaders focused on lessons learned and future opportunities. The panels began with representatives of the nation's leading smart cities including Houston, Columbus and Las Vegas discussing the priority of partnerships, infrastructure and data cybersecurity, increasing internet connectivity and the practical application of technology.

Panelists representing other major U.S. cities and leading tech companies discussed the challenges facing smart city development, such as balancing the collection, privacy and sharing of data between public, private and crowdsourced entities. Industry-centric discussions also occurred about the definition of "Mobility on Demand" and "Mobility as a Service" as well as the role of micromobility, the private sector and how public transit agencies are transforming into mobility integrators. The final panel highlighted what is needed to enable the new delivery and transportation systems that meet changing customer expectations, such as high-speed rail, Hyperloop, drones, tunnel Loop systems, and air taxis.

U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-Nev.) was a special guest and emphasized a commitment to transportation and providing necessary resources to fund projects through federal grants and incentivizing investment to improve mobility access and connectivity in urban areas and tourist destinations.

Immediately after the summit at the GO-NV Tech Showcase, event attendees got hands-on experience with groundbreaking mobility technologies from nearly two dozen leading tech and transportation companies, including autonomous and connected vehicles that operate on land and in the air.

The free one-day GO-NV Summit was hosted by the RTC and its local partners, the Nevada Department of Transportation, Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas.

