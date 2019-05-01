Go Out to Dinner to Help Save a Journalist

The Club recruited its own members and partners include the Washington Post, McClatchy, Reporters Without Borders, Georgetown University, The Eagle Scouts Association, Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, The Freedom Forum Institute and others to develop NightoutforAustin.com . From this website restaurants can sign up to support Austin Tice by agreeing to display information about his case in their locations on May 2. They also pledge to give a portion of their proceeds from the evening to a special fund set up to support Austin and add to the FBI reward money.

On May 2 More than 73 restaurants in 14 states and the District will be working to help bring Austin Tice home. It is a great effort that will result in about $1 million of economic activity and raise at least $100,000 in additional reward money. On that night hundreds of employees at restaurants will make and serve meals eaten by thousands of guests all learning more about Austin and helping hasten his return.

Austin was an award-winning journalist but also a 7th generation Texan, an Eagle Scout, a Georgetown graduate, a Marine Captain who served two tours. All of the groups associated with Austin's impressive resume are turning out May 2 to support him. We want you to be among them. It is so easy to do. Visit NightOutForAustin.com. Find a restaurant. Make a reservation. Bring your friends. Have a great evening learning about Austin and supporting his cause. This is the time to push. You can help make a difference if you act today. If you cannot find a restaurant in your area you can make a donation at the site NightoutforAustin.com. That will help as well.

Contact:

Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

