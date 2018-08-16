Go Store It Closes on Self Storage Acquisition in Suburban Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Store It has acquired A + Self Storage in Mt. Juliet, TN, which is a suburb of Nashville. The property totals more than 90,000 square feet and 685 units. This is Go Store It's third acquisition this year in the Nashville area, having acquired two assets in Hendersonville earlier this year.

"This acquisition presents a unique opportunity for Go Store It and allows us to expand our presence in the Nashville market. There is a big demand for quality storage and the Mt. Juliet market has high barriers to entry. We are looking to acquire and develop additional assets in the Nashville area," said Neil Dyer, director of acquisitions for Go Store It.

Go Store It is looking to expand throughout the country and looking for value add opportunities as well as brand new facilities that may not be stabilized yet.

Based in Charlotte, NC Go Store It specializes in the acquisition, development and management of self-storage assets throughout the county. Go Store It currently has over 2,000,000 square feet of storage space under management and construction. Go Store It is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, LLC which has offices in Charlotte, Charleston, and Nashville.

