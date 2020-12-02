Go Studio Partners with Kennesaw State University for Capstone Projects

The KSU College of Computing and Software Engineering promotes the Capstone project to enhance classroom experiences with opportunities to apply the skills and critical thinking developed in their program to real-world business problems. Through the project, students learn to work directly with a company, gather and refine requirements, use critical thinking skills and apply them to create an innovative solution. Participating students will conduct research, manage a project to completion, and present the results – just as they will be expected to do in their careers.

Over the course of 12 weeks, beginning in October 2020, the first group of four students has been working with Go Studio's team on an AI and machine learning project. The agreement will continue in the fall 2021 semester with an additional three to five students, presenting opportunities to explore a project in other emerging technologies. In addition to the hands-on experience offered through the partnerships, Go Studio is funding scholarships to participants.

One of the foundations of Go Studio is the hub and spoke model, in which ideas and challenges are sought from across the enterprise and a range of partners. The university system is a key spoke in this model, providing opportunities for dynamic learning opportunities and exploration while giving students a chance to contribute with fresh ideas that can be tested and adjusted at the fast-moving pace of the innovation studio.

"From personal experience, I know that participation in innovative research and industrial projects is an invaluable component of the academic journey," said Chih-Cheng Hung, professor of computer science at KSU's College of Computing and Software Engineering. "Go Studio has provided an excellent opportunity for KSU students in this regard. Our collaboration not only gives them that research and industrial experience but also prepares them for the evolution of their careers."

"We're seeing first-hand the real value in fostering collaborative efforts between our team and our academic and industry partners, and we are excited to see the results of this year's projects," said Michael Parlotto, VP of Emerging Technologies and head of Go Studio. "This partnership generates professional development opportunities for students and establishes a pipeline for future talent at InComm Payments and the tech industry at large."

"The capstone project has afforded me the opportunity to work with and analyze data for a real company with real-world challenges, which is something we aren't really able to do in the classroom," said Jackson Randolph, a senior data science major from Locust Grove, GA. "I believe that this project will help me in my career by giving me experience on how to separate the signal from the noise, allowing me to find value in the data for a future employer."

Launched earlier this year, Go Studio is InComm Payments' emerging technologies incubator. Focusing on empathetic solutions driven by the customer journey and creative applications of emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, voice assistants and more, Go Studio is innovating across the global consumer landscape.

With a mission to drive disruptive tech in bold new directions through spirited collaboration, the studio is opening doors to academic partnerships and outreach within the community, seeking to develop mutually beneficial arrangements that help build bridges connecting young talent entering the tech industry to career-building experiences and exposure to emerging technology in practice. Academic institutions interested in discussing further options can contact Go Studio at www.gostudio.io.

About Go Studio

Launched in early 2020, Go Studio channels InComm Payments' legacy of innovation, exploring applications of emerging technology such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, voice assistants and more. Based in the company's Atlanta headquarters, Go Studio leverages expertise sourced from a collaborative, global network of internal resources as well as corporate and academic partners. Stay in the know by following Go Studio on LinkedIn.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

Media Contacts:

InComm Payments

Nilce Piccinini

Sr. Communications Manager

InComm Payments

404-935-0377

[email protected]

Anthony Popiel

Dalton Agency

404-876-1309

[email protected]



Kennesaw State University

Travis Highfield

Public Relations Specialist

470-578-6711

[email protected]

SOURCE InComm Payments

