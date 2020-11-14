GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Recognizes the Lung Cancer Community at Simply the Best XV Virtual Gala

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO 2 Foundation) will honor leaders in lung cancer research and treatment, as well as dedicated lung cancer caregivers, at its Simply the Best XV Virtual Gala tonight.

"The GO 2 Foundation annual Gala is our opportunity to honor our valiant survivors, patients, caregivers, physicians, researchers, and all the amazing people on the front lines doing Herculean work every day. Even in the midst of a pandemic, those working in the lung cancer community have still accomplished much and have not skipped a beat," said Bonnie J. Addario, GO 2 Foundation founder and chair.

GO 2 Foundation awards include:

The Dr. Fred Marcus Simply the Best Award: Genentech

Genentech will receive this award for outstanding performance in the fight to end lung cancer. Genentech has been committed to developing innovative treatments for people with serious and life-threatening medical conditions like lung cancer for 40 years and has been a GO 2 Foundation partner since its inception in 1995. GO 2 Foundation partnerships with the brightest minds in science and healthcare like Genentech lead to the discovery and development of ground-breaking treatments that can change people's lives.

Asclepios Award: Kirk Jones, MD

Honoring pioneers in research in the fight to end lung cancer, this award will be presented to Dr. Kirk Jones, a pathologist who examines tissue removed during surgery or biopsy in order to diagnose disease and guide patient care. He is the primary pathologist for the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center (UCSF) thoracic tumor board, at which oncologists and other specialists confer on cases. Jones earned his medical degree and completed his residency in anatomic pathology and laboratory medicine at UCSF.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Thierry M. Jahan, MD

GO 2 Foundation will present this new award honoring outstanding lifetime achievement in oncology, early detection, and coordinated treatment to Dr. Thierry Jahan. Dr. Jahan is a clinical professor of Medicine and Bonnie J. and Anthony Addario Endowed Chair in Thoracic Oncology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He was formerly with the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Jahan will be honored for his leadership at the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation (now GO 2 Foundation), for making significant differences in the lives of countless patients and their families, many of whom call him their "hero."

Wind Beneath My Wings Caregiver Award

This year GO 2 Foundation received 11 nominations for this award from patients, family, and friends and found they were all worthy of receiving the Caregiver Award which honors caring, compassionate people who go above the call of duty to care for a loved one facing lung cancer. Award recipients include: Dr. Stephen V. Liu, Fabbio Cracco, Kristyl Karg, Lindsey Hicks, Louis Ridout, Megan McGrath, Mitch Ulrich, Roger Cook, Roslyn Spruit, Ryan Gibbons, and Wayne Yeung.

"All of our award recipients continue to amaze us with their tireless work to help accomplish our vision of doubling lung cancer survival rates by 2025. From the physicians and researchers' relentless pursuit of knowledge to the caregivers who support patients as they work to survive another day to see new treatments and cures, we could not be prouder or more honored to be in their orbit and to have them in ours," said Laurie Ambrose Fenton, GO 2 Foundation founder and CEO.

About GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. We work to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.

