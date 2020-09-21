Goalsetter Family Money App Featured in Apple Store and Launches Teen and Tween Debit Card

"We were excited to be recognized by Apple as a next-generation finance app deserving of this coveted "App of the Day" spot in the Apple store," stated Tanya Van Court, CEO and Founder of Goalsetter. "Apple's recognition has turbo-charged us for the next stage of our growth."

The fintech startup continues its mission to put 1 million kids and teens on the path to financial freedom with the best app, savings account and debit card for kids and teens in the market. Goalsetter's game-based financial literacy quizzes rooted in memes and gifs from pop culture, social media personalities, and hip-hop artists, make Goalsetter the only fintech app for kids that actually provides standards-based financial education.



"We are more than just an App or a debit card," added Van Court. "We are a path to financial freedom for the next generation of kids and teens."



With debit cards for teens and culturally relevant financial content for K-12, Goalsetter seeks to enable a generational shift in all Black and LatinX kids - from cradle to graduation and beyond - towards saving and wealth creation.



Black and female-owned Goalsetter was a first mover in the kids' financial technology and education eco-system.



Despite Van Court's experience with the classic lack-of-access to capital conundrum common to many Black Female founders, Goalsetter has continued to thrive on the strength of its superior product, a relentless focus on its core audience and an overarching goal of empowerment, one savings account at a time.



