GOAT Announces Partnership with Rui Hachimura

"Being a part of the GOAT family is very exciting," said Rui Hachimura. "I grew up watching basketball and have been a fan of sneakers since I was a kid. GOAT not only gives me access to new releases, but also sneakers from the past – sneakers that I wasn't able to get as a kid. I'm looking forward to elevating my collection over the next few years to show off my style."

"We're thrilled to partner with Rui as his passion and talent exemplify greatness on and off the court. This partnership will allow us to further connect with our global community of basketball and sneaker fans," said Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "In addition to being one of the most promising rookies, Rui's influence in Japan and greater Asia Pacific is massive. We look forward to supporting him on a global scale."

ABOUT GOAT

GOAT is the global platform for style. Founded in 2015 to bring trust to the sneaker community, the technology platform has since expanded to offer apparel and accessories from the world's leading contemporary, avant garde and luxury brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company is able to surface styles from the past, present and future, delivering authentic products to over 20M members across 164 countries.

