G.O.A.T. Fuel ® partners with GNC to bring health-focused energy drink nationwide

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® is a family-operated business co-founded by Rice, who serves as Executive Chairman. The drink is uniquely powered by cordyceps mushrooms, which provide athletes and beverage enthusiasts alike with increased oxygen performance and a clean boost of energy. Bolstered by natural caffeine and green tea to propel consumers, as well as BCAAs and 10 essential vitamins to improve recovery, the beverage features zero sugar and zero preservatives. The end result is sustained energy enjoyed by hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg, NFL Legend Deion Sanders, NBA rising star Tyler Herro, and many more.

"GNC is one of the world's leading brands in sports nutrition (or health and fitness) which makes them the perfect partner for G.O.A.T Fuel," Rice said. "I'm very passionate about what I put into my body and share the same core values and beliefs as GNC to inspire others to Live Well by consuming health-forward products like G.O.A.T Fuel. We can't wait to bring G.O.A.T Fuel to the world and motivate our community to become the greatest of all time."

It hits shelves this week at GNC, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based American company selling health and nutrition related products since 1935. It has grown to encompass nearly 2,500 stores, and serves as a revered resource for athletes and health enthusiasts throughout the country.

"GNC is thrilled to partner with Jerry Rice and the G.O.A.T. Fuel team to provide our consumers with the clean boost of energy they need to reach peak performance and work towards their wellness goals. For us, it's not just about the results of a product, it's also about what's inside – and we're confident through G.O.A.T. Fuel's unique, healthy ingredients that we're delivering the highest standards of quality and efficacy to our consumers. G.O.A.T. Fuel aligns with our commitment to help our local communities and help people around the world Live Well," said Josh Burris, President, GNC.

G.O.A.T. Fuel ® is available in Blueberry Lemonade, Tropical Berry, Peach Pineapple, and Pink Candy and can be purchased at GNC.com , goatfuel.com and in select GNC stores nationwide, visit goatfuel.com to find the store nearest to you.

About G.O.A.T. Fuel

Greatest of all time with health-living in mind developed by NFL Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice. Greatness is a lifestyle and our mission is to provide consumers with health-forward products and a lifestyle that fuels their pursuit of greatness in whatever they do. Our energy drink has a proprietary blend of cordyceps mushrooms, 200 mg of natural caffeine, green tea with EGCG, ginger, amino acids and 10 essential vitamins. Visit www.goatfuel.com .

About GNC Holdings, LLC

GNC Holdings, LLC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, live long and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best in class product portfolio.

