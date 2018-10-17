GOAT Launches Sneaker Industry's First Black Friday Augmented Reality Experience

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GOAT, the largest marketplace for authentic sneakers, today announced the start of its highly-anticipated Black Friday drawing . For the first time, GOAT has introduced an Augmented Reality (AR) experience to encourage users to explore 125 destinations and Greatest Of All Time moments around the world in a bid to win over 1,000 prizes.

GOAT's worldwide Black Friday takeover offers users the chance to win up to $10,000 in GOAT Credit, purchase rare shoes at or below retail price, and even win sneakers for free. All participants start at 100 tickets for the drawing, with the opportunity to earn bonus tickets by using GOAT's map to explore sneaker culture worldwide and share location-activated AR objects.

The GOAT Black Friday experience features three key layers of engagement:

1,000+ prizes : including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Shattered Backboard,' KAWS x Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black,' Pharrell x BBC x NMD Human Race Trail 'Heart/Mind,' up to $10,000 in GOAT Credit, and exclusive, curated sneaker packs announced throughout the campaign.

: including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Shattered Backboard,' KAWS x Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black,' Pharrell x BBC x NMD Human Race Trail 'Heart/Mind,' up to in GOAT Credit, and exclusive, curated sneaker packs announced throughout the campaign. Interactive map: featuring 125 points of interest throughout the world that represent greatness or have paved the way for sneaker culture. From historic sites tied to the Greatest Of All Time athletes like Michael Jordan , Serena Williams , Muhammad Ali and Wayne Gretzky , to milestones throughout technology, sports and sneaker history, users can digitally explore and learn about milestones of greatness to earn tickets.

featuring 125 points of interest throughout the world that represent greatness or have paved the way for sneaker culture. From historic sites tied to the Greatest Of All Time athletes like , , and , to milestones throughout technology, sports and sneaker history, users can digitally explore and learn about milestones of greatness to earn tickets. Location-specific AR experiences: earn 100 extra tickets for visiting points of interest in person to activate and share 3D AR objects to social media. GOAT app users will also receive push notifications when they're near a featured destination to capture their local AR experience.

Sites to explore include Flight Club NY and LA, "Sneaker Street" in Hong Kong, the iPhone debut at Moscone Center in San Francisco, coordinates of the oldest known leather shoe (5,500 years old) in Armenia, NOWHERE in Tokyo, Sneaker Freaker HQ in Australia, Muhammad Ali's historic victory over George Foreman in Democratic Republic of Congo, and more.

The campaign's shareable AR experience, developed using Apple ARKit , features five 3D models of interactive objects that superimpose a "Greatest Of All Time" graphic into the real world. Also included are stationary, life-like newspapers with articles highlighting special moments in sneaker history.

"Every Black Friday, we look for new ways to celebrate sneaker culture and give back to our community with a really unique drawing," says Daishin Sugano, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of GOAT. "This year, we're excited to celebrate greatness. Greatness in moments, places and people who have inspired us. With the addition of Augmented Reality, we hope to bridge the gap between the online and offline worlds with our most immersive and global experience yet."

Participants can enter the drawing anytime between today, November 9 at 10AM PT until Thursday, November 22 at 11:59PM PT. Winners will receive an email and push notification on Friday, November 23 at 12PM PT.

Those looking to enter the Black Friday drawing can view the rules at https://goat.com/blackfridayfaq and download the free iPhone or Android app.

For updates on the drawing and the prizes offered, follow @goat on Instagram and @goatapp on Twitter and Facebook . For more information about GOAT, please visit goat.com .

ABOUT GOAT

GOAT is the world's largest marketplace for buying and selling authentic sneakers. Founded in 2015 to bring trust and safety to sneaker reselling, the platform offers the greatest selection of sneakers ranging from general releases to rare exclusives. Through its managed marketplace model, authentication service and buyer protection, GOAT is the most trusted option in the industry.

