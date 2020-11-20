GOAT to Launch its Greatest Black Friday Event

Hosted by Saweetie, ASAP Nast, Steven Smith, Kuzma, and more, GOAT's Black Friday 2020 will highlight the greatest sneakers of the last decade. The eight-day event includes three rounds with the first round taking a look back at the boutiques, artists and musicians who have influenced sneaker culture over the past decade. Each round features daily drops, daily trivia, the chance to win over $100,000 in GOAT Credits and thousands of other prizes.

"GOAT's Black Friday event has become a moment for our global community to come together to celebrate sneakers," said Eddy Lu Co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group. "In many ways, Black Friday put GOAT on the map in our first year and each year we work hard to deliver an incredible experience for our community, while paying homage to the culture," added Lu.

Participants can enter the GOAT Black Friday event anytime between today, November 20th at 10AM PT until Friday, November 27th at 10AM PT.

Those looking to enter can view the rules at https://goat.com/blackfriday. For the latest updates on the event, follow @GOAT on Instagram and @GOATApp on Twitter and Facebook. For more information about GOAT, please visit GOAT.com.

ABOUT GOAT:

GOAT is the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 30 million members across 170 countries.

SOURCE GOAT Group

Related Links

http://www.airgoat.com

