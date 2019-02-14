GOBankingRates™ Achieves Record Year of Growth in 2018
With an increase in users of 46 percent year-over-year, GOBankingRates stands firm in its mission of helping Americans Live Richer™ in 2019
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2008, GOBankingRates was originally created as a destination for consumers to find the best interest rates on financial products nationwide. Fast forward 10 years and GOBankingRates has transformed into a leading personal finance destination educating and inspiring its audience to Live Richer™ in all aspects of their life.
The breadth and quality of content available on GOBankingRates.com has resonated strongly with its audience in 2018, resulting in significant audience growth.
In addition to the near doubling of users, other top performance highlights from 2018 include:
- 45 percent year-over-year growth in sessions -- an increase of 10 million
- 51 percent boost in users time on site
- 110 percent increase in pages viewed per session over the previous year
- 203 percent annual increase in website page views -- achieving 359 million in total
- 277 percent rise in video views across GOBankingRates and our syndication partner network
ConsumerTrack, Inc., which owns and operates GOBankingRates, directly connected 1.5 million people to financial and credit solutions in 2018 with institutions like Ally Bank, American Express, Chase, CitiBank, Wells Fargo and dozens of others enabling them to Live Richer™.
Cerentha Harris, Vice President of Content, said, "GOBankingRates had an extraordinary year of growth in 2018, hitting double and triple digits across every key measure. It's a testament to our incredible team and our commitment to content quality. We take our mission seriously -- we want to educate and empower people on their money journey; that mission is reflected in every story we publish and it is really resonating with our readers."
As GOBankingRates continues to grow in 2019, we invite all Americans who want to Live Richer™ to join us on their money journeys. Visit GOBankingRates.com to learn how we can help guide you through all of life's money moments, from banking better to spending smarter and investing easier.
About GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, AOL, Business Insider, CNBC, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at GOBankingRates.com.
