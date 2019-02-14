GOBankingRates™ Achieves Record Year of Growth in 2018

In addition to the near doubling of users, other top performance highlights from 2018 include:

45 percent year-over-year growth in sessions -- an increase of 10 million

51 percent boost in users time on site

110 percent increase in pages viewed per session over the previous year

203 percent annual increase in website page views -- achieving 359 million in total

277 percent rise in video views across GOBankingRates and our syndication partner network

ConsumerTrack, Inc., which owns and operates GOBankingRates, directly connected 1.5 million people to financial and credit solutions in 2018 with institutions like Ally Bank, American Express, Chase, CitiBank, Wells Fargo and dozens of others enabling them to Live Richer™.

Cerentha Harris, Vice President of Content, said, "GOBankingRates had an extraordinary year of growth in 2018, hitting double and triple digits across every key measure. It's a testament to our incredible team and our commitment to content quality. We take our mission seriously -- we want to educate and empower people on their money journey; that mission is reflected in every story we publish and it is really resonating with our readers."

As GOBankingRates continues to grow in 2019, we invite all Americans who want to Live Richer™ to join us on their money journeys. Visit GOBankingRates.com to learn how we can help guide you through all of life's money moments, from banking better to spending smarter and investing easier.

