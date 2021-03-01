Gocious Launches Product Portfolio Roadmap to Automate and Simplify Modeling of Product Lines for Discrete Manufacturers

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gocious, intelligent product planning software for discrete manufacturers, today unveiled Product Portfolio Roadmap, enabling product planning teams to plan and track entire product lines on a single platform, removing the need to update multiple sheets and documents.

As customization becomes increasingly critical to acquire and maintain customers, product lines are a way to for discrete manufacturers to provide optionality, especially build-to-order products. Gocious brings a data-driven approach to managing product lines versus legacy spreadsheets, which are time consuming to maintain. Now users at large and small discrete manufacturers can create a roadmap of features and products as they become available, with the ability to visualize a configuration timeline cataloguing major events such as feature changes or new product, in real-time. The need to manually stitch together disconnected documents is eliminated, since the roadmap ties directly back to the product line's details.

"Developing products and getting them out to market at the rapid pace required for success today requires workflows that are efficient and transparent," said Jake Shafran, Chairman and CEO of Gocious. "We are finally providing product planning teams with the tools they need to perform their job within the modern market, overcoming prior shortfalls to foster collaboration, communication and unification across all of an organization's stakeholders."

The Product Portfolio Roadmap enables product teams to collaborate, increase transparency and communicate changes to set the direction across the organization. Since the tool is cloud-connected and integrates with existing PLM systems, users will experience a more streamlined approach to product planning that reduces costly mistakes and time to market.

For more information, visit www.gocious.com

About Gocious:

Gocious is a cloud-based Product Portfolio Management (PPM) and Planning SaaS solution for discrete manufacturers. With a data-driven approach, Gocious empowers manufacturers to digitally transform their product planning and to reduce time-to-market while delivering the flexibility required to meet consumers' shifting demands. A natural complement to PLM and CPQ systems, Gocious ensures complete organizational alignment around a common product roadmap and feature definitions.

