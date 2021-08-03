GoCoach Expands Its Vision With Addition of Chief Product and Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCoach , the B2B SaaS upskilling platform, announced today it is continuing to expand its vision and eventually its industry footprint with the addition of Jeff Reid as Chief Product and Technology Officer. With nearly 20 years of experience building education technology products that scale for learners at all stages, Reid will enable the continued evolution of the GoCoach platform, making it even easier for employers to provide their employees with seamless access to ever-greater amounts of personalized, continuous learning.

Reid comes to GoCoach with experience leading product development efforts at Pearson, McGraw-Hill, and Taskstream (now Watermark Insights). GoCoach Co-founder and CEO Kristy McCann Flynn said Reid will continue to evolve the company's all-in-one learning solution "to upskill everyone to unblock and unlock their potential."

"I met Jeff a decade ago and was floored by his expertise and precision in ed tech and making learning accessible for all," McCann Flynn said. "He serves with a customer mindset to create innovative products and technology that ensure success for everyone. He's a phenomenal leader. We're so happy he has joined us!"

Reid's move to GoCoach is a natural step in his journey and the company's: GoCoach meets every learner where they are with its all-in-one solution of blended learning. Its coach marketplace and learning experience, workflow administration tools, and measurable ROI all lead to changed behaviors for measurable skill development.

"As a country, we're at a remarkable moment," Reid said. "Employees recognize they don't need to settle. They want growth and opportunity, and if their employers won't provide them the opportunity to develop the skills they need to grow, they're moving on. GoCoach is positioned to help both the employee and the employer in a world turned upside down this way, and I'm thrilled to be part of this mission."

GoCoach delivers personalized, expert coaching and learning that reaches employees right where they are on their unique employee journey. GoCoach raises everyone up, with self-guided coach selection, no minimum enrollment number, and collaborative project design with its agnostic platform. It gives managers and employees clear views into their progress and alignment with their goals and strategies. Development for all, right where they are. GoCoach.

