GOD OF WINE: Phoenix Ancient Art Launches New Themed Exhibition in New York

NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 1, Phoenix Ancient Art, one of the world's leading dealers in well-provenanced antiquities, will be launching its newest themed exhibition in New York entitled, GOD OF WINE: The world according to Dionysus. The display is designed around the theme of grapes, Satyrs, and the serving of wine in antiquity in an inspired and everlasting mood of joy.

Attributed to the Epiktetos Painter

On view at the exhibition, an Attic Greek red figure vase scene attributed to the Epiktetos Painter highlights the Dionysiac thiasos, including Dionysus himself carrying a rhyton filled with wine in one hand and a vine of grapes in the other. His usual companions, dancing ithyphallic satyrs and maenads, are seen by his side following in celebration.

Another fine wine related object is a unique silver coin with a bunch of grapes in relief. An extraordinary example of coinage from the Cycladic islands in the 6th century B.C. Hicham Aboutaam, President of Electrum, the exclusive agent for Phoenix Ancient Art, says, "I have never seen a coin like this one, it was acquired at a Zurich auction house in 2010 and now is the perfect time to show it among so many great antiquities related to wine. A beauty from the Cyclades where grapes were cultivated and Dionysus was worshipped."

GOD OF WINE will be open from May 1-30, 2019, at Electrum, 47 East 66th street, New York.

M-F 9:30am - 5:30pm.

ABOUT PHOENIX ANCIENT ART

With galleries in New York City (Electrum) and Geneva, Switzerland, Phoenix Ancient Art is one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities with a focus on Greek and Roman, Near Eastern and Egyptian art. Its works of art have been acquired by world-class museums around the world, as well as by private collectors. Phoenix Ancient Art is a second-generation family business that was founded by Sleiman Aboutaam in 1968 and continues today under the leadership of his sons, Hicham and Ali Aboutaam.

For more information contact info@phoenixancientart.com or visit www.phoenixancientart.com.

