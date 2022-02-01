GoDaddy Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, received a 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

"We are honored to be recognized a fourth year for our commitments to the LGBTQ+ community and our inclusive culture," said GoDaddy Chief People Officer Monica Bailey. "We strive to cultivate a culture of respect and authenticity — to be a place where are our employees can bring their authentic selves to work every day. We believe this is reflective of our company values, champions our differences, and reinforces our commitment to our customers, employees, and the communities we support. Receiving another perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index further underscores our progress as a company and our continued efforts to foster and promote an inclusive culture and overall sense of belonging. We truly believe, 'you belong here'."

GoDaddy received the designation of Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by satisfying the CEI's criteria of having non-discrimination policies across business entities, employment benefits, a demonstration of organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion and a public commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and responsible citizenship.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About GoDaddy

