GoDaddy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, will release financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, after the stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, dial (866) 393-4306 in the United States or (734) 385-2616 from international locations, with passcode 7294718. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net .

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy powers the world's largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures. With 18 million customers worldwide and 77 million domain names under management, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

