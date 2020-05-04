GoDaddy Inc. To Present At The 48th Annual J.P. Morgan VIRTUAL Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani will present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net. Following the presentation an audio replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

