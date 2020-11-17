GoDaddy Launches GoDaddy Corporate Domains

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the world's largest domain name registrar, today announced the launch of GoDaddy Corporate Domains, a domain management solution for large companies. The launch builds off of GoDaddy's acquisition of Brandsight in February 2020.

Typically, companies register domain names in support of product launches, marketing campaigns, international expansion and to protect their intellectual property. It's not uncommon for large organizations to have thousands, or even tens of thousands of domain names. As a result, these large portfolios often contain domains that are not resolving, are misconfigured, or are no longer needed. Additionally, domains are often registered across multiple registrars, making it even more difficult to gain visibility into how domain names are being used.

"Corporate domain portfolios can't use traditional domain management tools. They need a solution that provides access to unique data to enable informed decisions, like identifying which domains are essential and which can be allowed to lapse. That's why we created GoDaddy Corporate Domains," said Roger Chen, GoDaddy President, Domain Registrars and Investors. "The superior technology we offer provides valuable insights quickly, which is complemented by world-class support. Combining Brandsight's platform with GoDaddy's immense reach and resources, we've set a new benchmark for enterprise-grade corporate domain solutions."

Providing services to some of the world's most well-known brands, GoDaddy Corporate Domains is focused on enabling companies to contain costs, optimize portfolios and mitigate risks by providing unprecedented access to domain name and website data. GoDaddy Corporate Domains clients also benefit from streamlined workflows, powerful reporting, and advanced security solutions.

GoDaddy Corporate Domains provides a full suite of services including domain name strategy development and portfolio rightsizing. If a business needs help, they can contact their dedicated client success manager to provide guidance or assist with day-to-day management of the portfolio.

"While our clients look different from traditional GoDaddy customers, the same philosophy applies," said Elisa Cooper, Head of Marketing & Product at GoDaddy Corporate Domains. "We provide them with intuitive products that incorporate the latest technology and combine it with high-touch, personalized care to help them achieve their goals."

GoDaddy today also launched the GoDaddy Verified Intellectual Property (VIP) program. The VIP program provides pre-vetted, well-known and famous brands an escalation path to address IP abuse. It covers fraudulent domains registrations, infringing websites hosted with GoDaddy, among other forms of abuse. This program is currently invitation-only.

To learn more about GoDaddy Corporate Domains, visit: www.gcd.com.

About GoDaddy Corporate Domains:

GoDaddy Corporate Domains (GCD) uses the latest technology to deliver secure, intuitive and powerful domain management solutions for enterprise-level domain name portfolios. Providing services to some of the world's most well-known brands, GCD is focused on enabling companies to contain costs, optimize portfolios and mitigate risks by providing unprecedented access to domain name and website data. GCD is led by true industry experts who understand the complexities of managing corporate domain names, who use their expertise to advise clients on strategies or help with day-to-day domain portfolio management. To learn more about the company visit www.gcd.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com .

