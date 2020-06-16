GoDaddy's #OpenWeStand Coalition Grows with Adobe, Cisco, LinkedIn, Mastercard, Microsoft and Uber Supporting Small Businesses During COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced more companies -- including Adobe, Cisco, LinkedIn, Mastercard, Microsoft and Uber, have joined the growing #OpenWeStand movement. #OpenWeStand stands to support small business owners navigate the challenging times presented by Covid-19 with special offers on services and tools, expert advice, and community for entrepreneurs to share insights and experiences with one another.

The latest companies joining in support of #OpenWeStand include 1-800Accountant, Adobe, Animoto, Better Business Bureau the Pacific Southwest, Broadly, CCC, Cisco, Corestream, TrueName by Donuts, Experian, EZ Texting, FinSync, GoCanvas, Gusto, Heymarket, Houzz, Hownd, HubSpot, LegalShield, LivePerson, LinkedIn, LivePerson, Mastercard, Microsoft, Nexa, Off Day Trainer, Patch, Pitney Bowes, Powr.io, RingCentral, Splitit, Submittable, Trustpilot, Uber, Udemy, and VoiceNation.

"We believe the power of community and collective action makes us stronger," said Ron Yi, Sr. Director of Marketing at LinkedIn. "We're proud to be a part of this initiative lending support and resources to small businesses at a time when they need it most."

#OpenWeStand partners are bringing their initiatives and programs in support of this pledge to support small businesses by contributing expert advice, services, and special offers to ease the financial stress caused by COVID-19.

"The increasing amount of support and interest in #OpenWeStand indicates the acute need that the small business community feels right now," said Fara Howard, CMO at GoDaddy. "We're committed to continuing growing the #OpenWeStand resources and community for as long as necessary and want to thank all of our partners for being willing to do the same."

#OpenWeStand is growing rapidly, thanks to word of mouth and a national advertising campaign, anchored by an initial commercial that today has more than 60 million views. GoDaddy launched a second commercial that features Chef Zach Sass , who was laid off from his executive chef position at a popular restaurant in Nashville due to COVID-19, and a third commercial launched May 18 that features Donald Sutherland as the voiceover inspiring entrepreneurs to act.

"Out of necessity, I transformed my love of the kitchen into a growing online business offering personalized, online cooking classes using the food you already have at home," Sass said. "Small business owners like myself are adapting and being resourceful to make ends meet and the help, advice, and support of others can make a meaningful difference."

To learn about the #OpenWeStand movement and check out available resources, please visit: https://www.openwestand.org

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com .

