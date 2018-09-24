Goddard School Preschoolers Hand-Pick Their Top 10 Toys For The 2018 Holiday Season

Fifty Goddard Schools received 30 of 2018's hottest toys for ages six weeks to six years old that were chosen by Goddard Systems' Toy Test Committee out of dozens of submissions received from toy manufacturers around the globe. With the help of their teachers, the preschoolers played with, critiqued and selected their favorite toys, and GSI compiled the results.

The following are the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys for 2018.

VTech Touch and Discover: Sensory Turtle (3+ months)

Mirari Shellby Snail (9+ months)

Leap Frog Learning Friends: 100 Words Book ( 18+ months)

18+ months) SMARTMAX My First Farm Animal ( 1-5 years)

1-5 years) SMARTMAX My First Tractor Set ( 1-5 years)

1-5 years) Peaceable Kingdom Acorn Soup ( 2+ years)

2+ years) Popular Playthings Magnetic Mix or Match Animals ( 2+ years)

2+ years) Popular Playthings Magnetic Mix or Match Vehicles ( 3+ years)

3+ years) Basic Fun Lite Brite (4+ years)

PlayMonster Don't Rock the Boat (5+ years)

"The Goddard School Preschooler-Approved Toy Test offers a fun and educational experience to help children develop important, lifelong skills through play-based learning," said Dr. Craig Bach, GSI's vice president of education. "The children explored, experimented with and evaluated a range of classic, creative and STEAM-based toys from leading manufacturers and then chose their favorites."

The public can now vote for the best toy by visiting The Goddard School's Toy Test page from Nov. 1 to 12. GSI will purchase 100 units of the winning toy and donate them to Toys for Tots, a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that distributes holiday gifts to less-fortunate children in the community.

For more information on The Goddard School and the Preschooler-Approved Toy Test, please visit www.goddardschool.com/toytest.

