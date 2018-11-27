Goddard Systems, Inc. Announces $30,000 In Scholarships For Aspiring Educators

Preschool is the most critical time for students, and a high-quality program helps children learn important life and career skills, such as communication, collaboration, creativity and critical-thinking skills. Highly trained and dedicated teachers can help children develop their abilities and reach new milestones.

Goddard Systems, Inc., franchisor of The Goddard School, is announcing its first teacher-focused scholarship program to inspire more potential educators to pursue their passion for teaching.

"On behalf of GSI, I'm proud to announce the creation of the Ready. Set. Teach! scholarship," said Dr. Craig Bach, GSI's VP of Education. "Teacher recruitment and retention is a growing problem across the country. Through the creation of this scholarship, GSI wants to support aspiring teachers, help them fulfill their dreams and, in turn, help them educate future leaders."

When teachers join the faculty of a Goddard School, they become part of a nationally recognized education system that prides itself on being a leader in early childhood education. Goddard recognizes the important role teachers play in children's educations, encourages teachers to use their creativity to write and customize their lesson plans and empowers teachers to embrace their passions and dreams.

The merit-based scholarship is open to anyone pursuing a four-year college degree in early childhood education, elementary education or child development or anyone who has finished two years of college in similar studies. The eligible applicants have a chance to win one of three $10,000 scholarships toward their college tuition.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 25. The winners will be announced on May 10.

For more information on how to apply and what the criteria of the scholarship program are, visit www.goddardschool.com/readysetteach.

Contact: Elizabeth Duggan, eduggan@konnectagency.com

SOURCE Goddard Systems, Inc.

