Godlan, an Expert Digital Transformation Consultancy, Released Prophecy IoT® v3.1.6, a Leading Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Solution

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuite™ Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote) and industrial automation (IIoT) and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today the release of Prophecy IoT® v3.1.6, a leading Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution. As global manufacturing processes become more complex, especially in high-volume industries, the need for a state-of-the-art IIoT solution providing real-time insight and analytics into plant operations is required. By linking shop floor machine data with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data, Prophecy IoT® has successfully bridged the IIoT gap for small-to-medium-sized companies by focusing on efficiency, the reduction of machine downtime, reducing human error and advanced analytics.

"Smart Factories, and the Factory of the Future, have been out of reach for the smaller manufacturers until now. We are dedicated to employing modern technology to not only increase machine effectiveness and reduce machine downtime, but to reduce waste, lower inventory and logistics costs, and provide instant availability of key metrics at a lower total cost," said Brett Ladd, executive director of Prophecy IoT®. "We are excited about the latest release of Prophecy as it enables a simplified approach to optimize the shop floor data for our customers and true SMB-sized organizations."

The combination of powerful ERP solutions like Infor CloudSuite Industrial and Godlan's Prophecy IoT® technology platform and expertise provides organizations the clarity to manage their network of people, technology, activities, information and resources more effectively and economically.

"As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with 30 years of ERP and manufacturing expertise, we are excited to provide an innovative solution with advanced manufacturing capabilities. We're able to drive our customers' overall business performance more efficiently and quickly," said Warren Smith, product manager of Prophecy IoT®. "We are always looking for new ways to ensure our customers have the most modern, data-driven applications and we will continue to find new ways to make their business processes more streamlined."

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last five years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2018 and Infor Partner of the Year and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 34 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Godlan Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Leading Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Solution

