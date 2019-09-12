Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Achieves Placement on Accounting Today's Annual 'The VAR 100' Ranking 2019

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking ­ on "The VAR 100," Accounting Today's annual ranking of the top resellers, technology consultants and implementers in the accounting software space. The popular industry trade magazine Accounting Today recognized the top 100 Value Added Resellers (VARs) in their VAR 100 list for performance in ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning software) and Accounting Software. Accounting Today looks at current revenue, annual revenue growth, staff levels, locations and other factors in researching for the report.

Overall, the 2019 Accounting Today's VAR 100 list accounts for more than $2.9 billion in revenue, and nearly half of the companies on this year's list (48 percent) had revenues above $10 million. Collectively, the list represents over 10,000 employees and almost one-third of the ranking VARs (30 percent) have more than 100 employees each.

"Godlan is honored to be included in this prestigious ranking again this year and to have once again improved in placement over previous years. Of the few providers on the list who are exclusive to and specialize in one core software package, Godlan is the only provider to represent Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP - a full ERP suite capable of extreme scalability from small to enterprise-level organizations," said Bobby Rudder, VP of Marketing & Communications, Godlan Inc.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last five years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2018, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 34 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Accounting Today

Accounting Today (AccountingToday.com) is one of the industry's best-known and most respected providers of online business news for the tax and accounting community. AccountingToday.com is part of SourceMedia's Professional Services group delivering knowledge, intelligence and solutions to accounting, business and investment professionals in the form of magazines, newsletters, websites, conferences, books and directories.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

12 of the top 13 high tech companies

10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

22 of the 25 largest U.S. health delivery networks

16 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

5 of the top 9 brewers

